e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 8th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 8th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 61/2. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 28 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Pat Cummins bowled the 6th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a six to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 122 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In