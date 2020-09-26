IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:31 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 8th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 61/2. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 28 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Pat Cummins bowled the 6th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a six to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 122 runs.

