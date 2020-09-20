cricket

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 18:28 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan on Sunday said that even though Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is one of the best players in the world, it is not excusable to bowl a bad delivery to him. Rashid’s remarks came at the virtual press conference just a day before SRH’s first IPL game of the season against RCB which takes place on Monday.

On being asked about the challenges faced by the bowlers in IPL, Rashid Khan said: “IPL is a different league (compared to CPL), different pressure. Playing against big names like Kohli and others is a big challenge.

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Live score and updates

“No doubt he (Kohli) is one of the best players in the world and you have to have the best ball for him, there is no excuse to bowl a bad delivery,” he added.

On being asked about what are his plans to face off against Kohli, the Afghanistan spinner said: “He’ll be back in the field after a long break, let’s see what his reaction is, how he performs.”

With 55 wickets in three seasons, Rashid Khan is one of the lethal bowlers operating in the IPL but the Afghanistan spinner says his focus is not on taking wickets but bowling economically. He enjoys the best bowling economy of 6.55 at an average of 21.69 in the IPL. The batsmen have now started playing out his overs to avoid the risk of losing their wickets.

“My focus is always bowling economically well for the team. When I bowl economically it helps the bowlers on the other end to take wickets,” Rashid said.

Have told Ashwin I wouldn’t want him to Mankad’ - DC coach Ricky Ponting ahead of KXIP clash

“I concentrate on bowling dot balls and putting pressure on the batsman so he can take risks. My focus is the team’s requirement, what helps the team is important to me. I have 4-5 grips. I bowl them according to the wicket based on the reaction of the wicket. Those five grips help me to bowl differently as each one pitches differently.

“I keep mixing it up. I have those varieties and I need to use them well. I use my fingers and shoulders a lot to generate the pace,” he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)