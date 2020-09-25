IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming answers Dhoni’s critics, says ‘People expect MS to do what he’s done in past, it doesn’t happen like that’

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 07:34 IST

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming came out in support of an under-fire MS Dhoni after the CSK captain came out to bat at No.7 when they were chasing 217 against Rajasthan Royals.

Fleming said everyone expects Dhoni to come out and start hitting the big shots but it doesn’t happen always.

“MS is one of the players that hasn’t played much cricket in the last year-and-a-half. Everyone expects MS to come out and do what he has done in the past. It doesn’t just happen. It takes a bit of work,” Fleming said ahead of CSK’s next match in IPL 2020 in Dubai against Delhi Capitals.

“... a part of his process of getting up to speed is his game time and that (match against RR) was really the first time that he’d batted in the middle apart from a couple of balls against Mumbai Indians.”

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir had criticised Dhoni for coming to bat at number 7, saying he was not leading from the front.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had also said that he didn’t agree to Dhoni’s justification behind coming in to bat at No.7.

Fleming said: “As the tournament goes on, he’ll just get better and better. To come in and expect him to get a 30-ball 70 would be a tough ask and we’ve other players also who are in good form and can do a job.

“So, it’s valuing what each player can do and also respecting Dhoni is one of a kind when he’s in form and has been playing.”

With CSK chasing a massive 217-run against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni came out to bat at number 7 when they needed 103 runs from 38 balls. The former India skipper stayed unbeaten on 29 off 17 balls as CSK lost the match by 16 runs.

The three-time IPL winning captain Dhoni would be hoping to change all that against DC on Friday.

