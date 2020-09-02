e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘There is a little bit of apprehension’: Kane Williamson after getting ‘bad news’ of Covid-positive cases in IPL

IPL 2020: ‘There is a little bit of apprehension’: Kane Williamson after getting ‘bad news’ of Covid-positive cases in IPL

IPL 2020: Kane Williamson is one of the six New Zealanders featuring in the tournament which was moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases.

cricket Updated: Sep 02, 2020 10:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Wellington
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson(AP)
         

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has acknowledged that there is a “little bit of apprehension” as he gears up to leave for the UAE to compete in the Indian Premier League, beginning September 19 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thirteen members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, testing positive for the virus has added to his concerns as he prepares for his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He flies out on Thursday.

“That’s part of the reason why they made every team stay at a different hotel,” Williamson told ‘Radio New Zealand’.

Also Read | Dhoni told me ‘It’s CSK, that’s what we do’: Watson on favourite moment

“But obviously that’s bad news. You don’t want to hear anybody has Covid. I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic so hopefully through another lockdown period they can come through and will be okay.”

He is one of the six New Zealanders featuring in the tournament which was moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases.

“Obviously there’s a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time. Now it’s two days out you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined,” added Williamson.

The IPL will be played across three cities -- Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The event will conclude on November 10.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon
China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In