IPL 2020: ‘They still see me as kid’ - Shikhar Dhawan seeks blessings from parents before UAE departure

cricket

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:24 IST

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League will kick off from September 19th this year and it will be played in the UAE. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday became the first franchises to leave for IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed that the franchise will leave for the UAE on August 21.

According to reports, the players and members of the Delhi Capitals franchise are likely to fly out on August 23rd. Before departing for the IPL, Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan met with his parents to sought their blessings.

Came to seek blessings and wishes from my parents before the long tour. They still see me as a kid 😊 There's no love like the love of your parents and I'll always cherish it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kTrbFLN6Gx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 20, 2020

Dhawan, in a tweet, shared an image shared an image of himself hugging his parents. “Came to seek blessings and wishes from my parents before the long tour. They still see me as a kid. There’s no love like the love of your parents and I’ll always cherish it,” Dhawan captioned the image.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to take on last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. BCCI, however, are yet to announce the full schedule of then tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)