IPL 2020: Virat Kohli should have got more involved if RCB squad lacked balance before, says Gautam Gambhir

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:36 IST

India captain Virat Kohli has achieved numerous plaudits. He led India to first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. Kohli also has maintained a staggering winning percentage across all formats as captain, and is regarded as one of the most inspiring leaders across the world. But in the Indian Premier League, Kohli has not been able to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to a single trophy yet.

With the tournament shifted to the UAE, cricketing pundits believe that the RCB may have a chance this year as RCB bowlers will enjoy bowling amid slow and turning conditions offered by the pitches in the country. The pundits also believe that RCB have made some good additions and look more of a balanced squad this year.

On being asked about the same observations, former India cricketer and two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir said that if RCB squad lacked balance before, then Kohli should have addressed it in the previous seasons.

“The first thing is that Virat Kohli is the one who has been captaining RCB since 2016. So if the balance was not there earlier, then Virat Kohli should have got more involved,” Gambhir said during an interaction on Star Sports.

The former left-handed batsman also said that he still feels that RCB looks a more batting-heavy unit, but added that the bowlers will certainly enjoy bowling in UAE pitches as compared to Chinnaswamy stadium.

“I still feel that RCB look a little batting-heavy. But one thing that you will see a little different is that the bowlers will be happy because they will not have to play 7 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. You will be playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi which probably have bigger grounds, wickets are not as flat as Chinnaswamy. It is always difficult to judge the bowlers from Chinnaswamy’s point of view.

“India’s smallest ground and the flattest wicket is in Chinnaswamy, so bowlers will be happier and you might see a better performance from bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir also added that Chris Morris is the player who can add depth to RCB unit in both batting and bowling. “Chris Morris provides balance to the RCB squad, a quality all-rounder although he has not played much cricket. He can be a finisher as a batsman and can also give you 4 overs and bowl at the death.

“They have Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal as well but it will have to be seen which 4 overseas players RCB picks in their XI,” Gambhir signed off.