e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Watching MS Dhoni back would be a delight - Virender Sehwag

IPL 2020: Watching MS Dhoni back would be a delight - Virender Sehwag

IPL 2020: Former India opener Virender Sehwag it will be a delight to see MS Dhoni back on the cricket field during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE.

cricket Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag (HT Photo)
         

Virender Sehwag expects this year’s IPL to be ‘extra special’ and a major reason for that is MS Dhoni getting back on the pitch after announcing his international retirement following a year-long sabbatical from the game.

The IPL will get underway from September 19 in the UAE, moved out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think this tournament will be extra special for everyone – the players as well as the audience...watching Dhoni back on the pitch is sure to be a delight. There’s so much in store, need I say more?” Sehwag, who will be co-hosting a show ‘Power Play with Champions’ on Flipkart Video, said.

Also Read | ‘I don’t like bowling to Andre Russell in nets,’ says KKR spinner

Dhoni, who surprised everyone with his decision to call it quits from international cricket in mid-August, will be back in action when he leads the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

CSK will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the lung-opener of the league in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Sehwag said cricket is an integral part of an Indian’s life and the fans have waited long for the sport to return.

“I’ve spent a lot of my time during the lockdown watching old matches, analyzing them, including my own innings. Cricket forms an important part of our DNA as Indians and we’ve waited with bated breath for it to return” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
No infiltration along LAC during last six months: MHA tells Parliament
No infiltration along LAC during last six months: MHA tells Parliament
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Babri Masjid demolition case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
Babri Masjid demolition case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
China, UAE report positive results in phase 3 trials | All you need to know
China, UAE report positive results in phase 3 trials | All you need to know
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In