IPL 2020: We have specific ideas how to get him out - MI bowling coach Shane Bond’s plan for KL Rahul

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:45 IST

After losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Super Over, Mumbai Indians will take on Kings XI Punjab in their next contest on Thursday. The biggest pressure point for MI will be the form of KXIP captain KL Rahul. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been in tremendous touch, has already scored a ton and a fifty in this season. Rahul is the current bearer of the Orange Cap (at the time of writing this piece), and MI will have a tough task in front of them to get his wicket as soon as possible. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

In a media interaction, MI bowling coach Shane Bond said that he has already planned a meeting with his bowlers to discuss the plan to get Rahul’s wicket early in the game.



“KL Rahul has got runs against us in the last few games and he is a brilliant player. We are having our bowlers’ meeting this afternoon, in terms of our planning for our opponents who are playing well. KL is a dynamic player, who scores all around the field,” the former Kiwi pacer said.

“We also know that he (Rahul) takes his time generally through the middle overs, so that’s perhaps an opportunity to create some pressure on him and the batsmen around him.

“We will have specific ideas about how we can get him out. In the end, we can’t allow him (Rahul) to score in the areas he is very, very strong. He scores well over extra-cover, picks up over fine-leg.

“We have got a quality bowling unit, we just have to put pressure on them. Mind you, the two key batters for Kings XI Punjab played brilliantly so far.

“If we can create some pressure and get those boys out early, and put some little bit more pressure on that middle-order early, we can restrict them to a score, stop them from scoring (big) runs,” Bond said.

KXIP also lost their previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals, despite putting 224 runs on the board. KXIP’s biggest worry going into their game will be their bowling unit, and Mumbai Indians will look to exploit the same. “We are reasonably confident with our batting line-up. They have put up good runs on the board so far and we are a tough batting order to stop. We have played on this ground twice and so we sort of know what to expect with the conditions, so that should help us a bit,” Bond signed off.

