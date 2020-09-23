IPL 2020: Weird he doesn’t find a place in India’s XI: Gautam Gambhir names ‘best young batsman in India’

cricket

Sanju Samson has many admirers but perhaps none bigger than former India opener Gautam Gambhir. The former KKR captain, who has always maintained that Samson is currently the best keeper-batsman in India on Wednesday went on to state that the Rajasthan Royals cricketer is also the best young batsman in India and not just the best keeper.

“Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsman in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?,” Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir’s comments came after Sanju Samson hit nine sixes against Chennai Super Kings and smashed his fastest fifty in the IPL off 19 balls to play a pivotal role in Royals’ 16-run win over CSK in Sharjah.

Gambhir also said that it’s weird that Samson doesn’t find a place in the Indian side regularly.

“It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms.”

Put in to bat, Rajasthan Royals had a worst possible start with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the hut in the third over. However, Samson had other plans. The wicket-keeper batsman whacked CSK’s spinners out of the park. His blistering knock of 74 runs off 32 balls was studded with nine glorious sixes. Lungi Ngidi ended Samson’s knock in the 12th over.

A final over cameo by Jofra Archer enabled Rajasthan Royals to post a mammoth total of 216 runs in their allotted 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings.

In reply, CSK never quite look like chasing down the target but a late burst from Faf du Plessis and a hat-trick of sixes from captain MS Dhoni in the last over took CSK to 200 for 6 as the Royals won the match comfortably to get off to a fine start.

