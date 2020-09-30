IPL 2020: ‘What if he’s had 3 quiet matches,’ Sunil Gavaskar convinced Virat Kohli is going to find form soon

cricket

It has not been a season of Indian Premier League to remember for Virat Kohli so far. The Indian run-machine has been kept quiet by the opposition bowlers in the three matches he has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE. Even though RCB have managed to win two out of three matches in the tournament, Kohli has only contributed 18 runs for his team. He has scores of 14, 1, and 3 and would now look to resurrect his season in the upcoming matches.

It is not common for fans and critics to see Kohli struggle in the middle due to his emphatic consistency with the bat. He is the highest run-getter in IPL history with 5430 runs. And in the 2016 season, he had astonishing figures of 973 runs from 16 matches at an average of 81.08, with four might hundreds.

With Kohli going through a rough patch, fans have started doubting the RCB skipper. But former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Kohli to come good in the upcoming matches, predicting that he could get at least 400-500 runs in IPL 2020.

“He’s a class act everybody knows that. So what if he’s had three quiet matches, he’s the kind of batsman who will make up for it towards the end,” Gavaskar said on air after RCB’s match against MI.

“He may have started slowly but by the time the tournament ends, he will have 400-500 runs which is what he gets every year. There was that one year when he got almost 1000 runs (in 2016) and hundreds as well (4). He may not get 900 runs (in IPL 2020) because the first 3 matches have been quiet but 500 runs totally, they are all written there.”

RCB fans would be hoping to see their captain returning to form in their next match against Rajasthan Royals, which takes place Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.