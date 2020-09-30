e-paper
IPL 2020: When will Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo be fit to return? CSK CEO gives an update

IPL 2020: When will Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo be fit to return? CSK CEO gives an update

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has provided an update as to when fans can expect to see Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo back in action.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 07:57 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo is yet to play for CSK this season
IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo is yet to play for CSK this season(CSK/Twitter)
         

Ambati Rayudu was the star performer for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 season opener against Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batsman scored 71 runs in 48 balls as he helped his team chase down the total of 163. Rayudu was named the Player of the Match for his performance.

In the next two games for CSK, Rayudu had to sit out due to an injury, and his void was felt as the three-time champions lost both their games against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Rayudu’s absence hampered with the CSK batting line-up, especially with CSK captain MS Dhoni not in the best of form at the moment. So when will Rayudu return to action?

“Rayudu has recovered well from a hamstring strain and will play in the next game. He ran and sprinted during training and batted without any discomfort at the nets,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told Sportstar.

Another major absentee for CSK has been allrounder Dwayne Bravo, who has missed all three games for the franchise so far. Sam Curran has been a successful replacement for CSK, but fans are still awaiting to see the excitement that Bravo brings on the field.

“He bowled well at the nets,” said Viswanathan. He further added that CSK, who lost their last two games, will make a comeback in their next game. “We have bounced back from adversity in the past. We will do so again.”

CSK will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next fixture on Friday.

