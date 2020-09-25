IPL 2020: When will Chris Gayle return? KXIP captain KL Rahul gives an update

cricket

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:59 IST

Kings XI Punjab have got off to a positive start in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League. In their first game of the season against Delhi Capitals, Mayank Agarwal smashed 89 runs and almost led his team to a win. The match, unfortunately, was pushed to the Super Over, where DC beat KXIP. In their second game, KXIP completely eclipsed Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, picking up a win by 97 runs. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

KL Rahul was the star of the show for Punjab, scoring 132 runs in 69 balls. Rahul has been opening along side Mayank in the season so far, and both the batsmen have performed brilliantly so far. So, what happens to Chris Gayle?

Also read: Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for RCB’s slow over rate against KXIP

‘The Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle is still a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad that has travelled to the UAE, and fans continue to wonder when he would make a return to the team in this season of IPL. Rahul was asked a similar question before the match against RCB, and he gave an interesting reply.

“Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don’t worry about it. It was tough sitting at home and so we are grateful to get this opportunity to play. The guys are enjoying themselves despite the rustiness in the first game,” Rahul said on InsideSport’s series AMSTRAD Face2Face.

Also read: KL Rahul shatters two huge records during epic knock of 132*

KXIP climbed to the top position in the IPL 2020 Points Table after the big win over RCB on Thursday. “It’s as complete a team performance as it can get. We had few different plans going into this game. We knew RCB have a power packed batting line up and we had to get 2-3 wickets up front and that also meant putting runs on the board, we know what these guys can do if they get set,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony after the match.

KXIP will take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in their next game of the season.