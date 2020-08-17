IPL 2020: ‘Will get to learn a lot from Harbhajan Singh’ - Piyush Chawla on playing for CSK

cricket

The Chennai Super Kings franchise of the Indian Premier League is one of the most successful teams in the competition. Led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK have won the title thrice. The side were on the verge of winning their fourth one last year, but lost just by one run against Mumbai Indians in the final. Piyush Chawla, who won two titles with Kolkata Knight Riders himself, was bought by CSK at the auctions in December last year. Now, as IPL is set to begin from September 19th this year, Chawla opens up on how he feels about playing for CSK.

“It’s always a pleasure playing under Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), because we all know what kind of a captain he is. He is one of the best in the world. As a bowler you enjoy playing under somebody like Mahi Bhai,” Chawla was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

Speaking on his first reactions after finding out that he has been bought by CSK, Chawla said: “Obviously first reaction was I was quite happy. As you are talking about a lot of spinners but we all know how Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) plays around with the spinners. So that will be really good for me and for the team. It is also very important to have healthy competition in the team,” he said.

“The good part is when I go there I will get to learn lot of things from Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan Singh). We all know Imran Tahir, what kind of a bowler he is and his energy level even at this age. So it will be fantastic to play with these guys,” he further added.

MS Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket, but he will return to the play for Chennai at the IPL this year. On being asked about how MS Dhoni has been doing at the camp, Chawla said: “Last 4-5 months didn’t get a chance to have a word with him. Just before the lockdown, we were together in Chennai for the camp. He was looking fantastic in the field, the way he was batting and the kind of energy he was showing.

“He looked brilliant, the way he was middling the ball and then hitting it out of the park. He was actually looking forward to play the IPL at that time. I am sure he will be very excited as well like we all are,” he signed off.