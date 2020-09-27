IPL  2020: Will Hardik Pandya bowl this season for Mumbai Indians? Zaheer Khan gives an update

cricket

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Hardik Pandya has been one of the best allrounders that Indian team have produced in recent times. But after a difficult 2019, in which Pandya had to go on a lengthy layoff due to a back injury, the Mumbai Indians have a huge task in front of them to manage his workload in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League.

Pandya has not been given the ball in Mumbai’s first two games against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, and it is still remain to be seen whether he will come into the attack against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

On being asked if and when will Pandya bowl this season, Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan said that Pandya is keen to bowl but the team management needs to listen to his body.

“We are all expecting him (Hardik) to bowl and he is someone who really changes that balance of any side when he is bowling and he understands that,” Zaheer said in Mumbai Indians’ pre-match conference.

“But we have to listen to his body and that is something the conversation which we have been having in consultation with the physios.

“We are looking forward for him to bowl, he is very keen and really wanting to bowl, we just have to wait and be patient and listen to his body. At the end of the day for any bowler injuries play a huge role,” he further said.

Hardik scored 18 and 14 in the last two games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. “We are happy that he is there as a batter and with full fitness contributing and that is the exciting part and hopefully you will see bowl soon,” Zaheer added.

