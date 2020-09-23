IPL 2020: ‘Won’t be surprised if he is playing again for India soon’: Brad Hogg’s huge prediction for CSK star

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:48 IST

Ambati Rayudu had a point to prove in Chennai Super Kings’ opening game of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians. Rayudu was pegged to be India’s choice for the No. 4 batting position in the World Cup squad last year, but was pipped to the post by Vijay Shankar.

Coming on to bat in CSK’s 163-run chase in the opening match of IPL 2020 after both the openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay were dismissed cheaply, Rayudu smashed 71 runs in 48 balls to help his side to a win. Former Australia wrist-spinner Brad Hogg believes that Rayudu will soon be back in contention for a spot in India squad.

“CSK have got plenty of depth. Ambati Rayudu stood up and I think he can do a job again at No.4. I won’t be surprised if he is playing for India sooner rather than later,” Hogg said in the latest video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“I think he is going to have another big series. He looks on top, watch him to make another 50 and he will make another 50 and become the Man of the Match.”

Unfortunately for CSK fans, Rayudu sustained an injury because of which he was ruled out from their 2nd game of the season against RR. In his place, Ruturaj Gaekwad was included in the playing XI. That said, he will return to the Playing XI at some stage and a good season promises to do Rayudu a world of good.

In 2018, Rayudu piled 602 runs from 16 games as CSK lifted the IPL title for the third time, in their comeback season, which earned him a berth in India’s ODI squad. He was left out of the World Cup squad, after which he announced his retirement from professional cricket only to reverse the decision a couple of months later.