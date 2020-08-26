e-paper
IPL 2020: 'Workout aur Netflix se guzra poora din mera': Suresh Raina impresses with quarantine rap song - WATCH

IPL 2020: ‘Workout aur Netflix se guzra poora din mera’: Suresh Raina impresses with quarantine rap song - WATCH

IPL 2020: Recently-retired CSK batsman Suresh Raina took to Instagram and uploaded a rap song he wrote to describe his life amid quarantine in the UAE. 

cricket Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Suresh Raina.
File image of Suresh Raina.(IPL)
         

WIth the 13th edition of Indian Premier League set to begin from next month, all the players and staff members of the eight franchises reached the UAE last week. The teams, upon landing, are required to stay inside quarantine for six days in isolation, and will be tested for Covid-19 on days 1, 3 and 6. Only after testing negative on all three days, will the players be allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble and begin training.

IPL 2020 Full coverage

But staying amid quarantine in the UAE could get a bit boring for players, who are eager to get back to cricket field after months of no sport. To pass some time, recently-retired batsman Suresh Raina took to Instagram to upload a rap song he wrote. In the song, the CSK batsman described his life amid quarantine in the UAE. 

Raina took to his official Instagram handle and captioned the post: “What to do under Quarantine - Record a video & keep everyone entertained. Let me know your thought. Here it goes...”

In the video uploaded, Raina sang the following lyrics: 

“Quarantine ho chahe 4 din, ya chahe ek poora week,

Main hoon andar par nikalta bahar mera fitness freak.

Workout aur Netflix se guzra poora din mera,

Ab to Burj Khalifa kal se lagraha hai aur Bada...”

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are expected to face off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the season this year on September 19th. The BCCI are yet to announce a final schedule for the tournament, but it has been announced that the final will take place on November 10th.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

