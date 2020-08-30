e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘You are the heartbeat of CSK’: Shane Watson’s heartwarming message to Suresh Raina

IPL 2020: ‘You are the heartbeat of CSK’: Shane Watson’s heartwarming message to Suresh Raina

IPL 2020: In a recent video uploaded on his official Instagram page, CSK star all-rounder Shane Watson shared a special message for Suresh Raina.

cricket Updated: Aug 30, 2020 10:41 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shane Watson and Suresh Raina.
Shane Watson and Suresh Raina.(IPL)
         

Former India batsman Suresh Raina, who recently announced retirement from international cricket, had to pull off his name from this year’s IPL on Saturday. Raina left the CSK camp in the UAE to travel back home due to personal reasons and will not be participating in the upcoming season of IPL, which kicks off next month. In a recent video uploaded on his official Instagram page, CSK star all-rounder Shane Watson shared a special message for Raina.

“Hello everyone, I wake up this morning with a very bad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes to you. I hope you are doing okay, mate,” Watson said.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“You are going to be sorely missed from CSK. You have been with the CSK from the start, you are the heartbeat of the team. You are also going to be missed by IPL tournament as well. You are such a star of IPL. But, most importantly, is your well-being and hope you are going okay,” the right-handed batsman added.

A number of positive cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at the CSK camp which has derailed the franchise’s return to training camp in the UAE.

Speaking on the same, Watson said: “It’s been an interesting time to be in lockdown for another seven days, but this is the ever-changing world that we live in. We all have to do what we possibly can to stay safe, to limit the spread of Covid-19 throughout the IPL tournament because it is the best T20 tournament in the world.

“All players, all fans, want it to go ahead. I’ll do whatever we have to do to make sure that IPL goes ahead,” the former Australia batsman added.

The 13th edition of IPL will kick off from September 19th with the final to be played on November 10th.

