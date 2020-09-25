IPL 2020: ‘You got to question Virat Kohli’s tactics in last 4 overs’ - Sunil Gavaskar explains where RCB went wrong against KXIP

cricket

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli made some questionable decisions in the final four overs of Kings XI Punjab’s innings on Thursday. RCB suffered their first loss of IPL 2020, losing by 97 runs to KXIP. KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 132 runs in 69 balls to help his side to a total of 206, but RCB were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs.

Speaking at the post-match show on Star Sports and Hotstar, Gavaskar said that RCB conceded too many runs in the final four overs, which tilted the balance in KXIP’s favour.

“You got to question Virat Kohli’s tactics in the last 4 overs. 74 runs in the last 4 overs, you saw who the bowlers were, you wouldn’t be too surprised. I thought the last 4 overs would go for maybe 50 runs but they went for 74 runs. That’s too much,” he said.

Gavaskar also said that Kohli had dropped KL Rahul twice in the match, which might have played on his mind during the match.

“Well, it certainly seems to be the case as far as his tactics were concerned in the last 4 overs because he just dropped KL Rahul in the 70s and the 80s and that may have stayed on his mind,” Gavaskar said.

“So when it came to the last 4 overs, he wasn’t sure who should be bowling them. You don’t want to go for 49 runs in the last 2 overs. That’s a big difference. At the end of the day, they almost lost by 100 runs, that’s another matter. If it had been a matter of chasing 185-190, it would have been a completely different situation. But there you are, in cricket, that’s what happens.

Gavaskar also added that Kohli is also a human, and events like this can happen on a cricket field to anyone. “However great you are, at the end of the day, you’re human. Your feelings are always there, you’re always thinking ‘oh I should have taken that catch. Is it going to cost me much?’. In trying to think that way, you sometimes tend to think ‘should I be moving that fielder there, should I be bowling him’. That can happen,” he said.

RCB will next face off against Mumbai Indians on Monday.