IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra names his predicted line-ups for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are all set to open their campaign against Punjab Kings on Monday in the Indian Premier League 2020, and ahead of the clash, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra gave his predicted line-ups for the match. Both the teams failed to make it through to the playoffs last season, with RR finishing last in the table, while Punjab finishing at 6th position.

Going into the season, both teams have made numerous changes to the squad, and Chopra believes that they will be looking to pick at least two fast bowlers among their overseas players.

"Both the teams have a problem that they want to pick two fast bowlers in their four overseas players but will they be able to do that. Punjab wants to play both Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, they have spent that much money for them," Chopra said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

"But if they do that Moises Henriques will not be able to play and only five bowlers will remain. Your lower-middle order will also look a little weak and you will have to go for the likes of Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan and Sarfaraz to bat after Pooran," he Chopra.

"So they have KL Rahul, Gayle, Mayank and Pooran as the top four. After that Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz/Shahrukh or probably Moises Henriques if they are concerned about their batting. Then both the leg-spinners, Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, and two pacers with Shami. Arshdeep can play if they don't play both the overseas fast bowlers," Chopra further said.

"If Rajasthan Royals make Buttler and Stokes open, who will come later. One opinion says to play either of Liam Livingstone or David Miller as the middle order will be good but the bowling will become weak because Jofra is also not there. So you should go with Andrew Tye or Mustafizur Rahman with Chris Morris," Chopra went on.

"So when I see Rajasthan's team, Buttler, Stokes and Samson makes it three, after that Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia, this is the middle order I am looking at unless they put Livingstone or Miller there. Bowling will have Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat," Chopra concluded.

