IPL 2021: 'Andre's been a big part': KKR skipper Morgan lauds Russell's execution at death against KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan heaved praised on all-rounder Andre Russell after KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening IPL 2021 match in Chennai on Sunday.

The Caribbean cricketer bowled an excellent spell at the death to see his team over the line. In the 18th over, he conceded just six runs to keep an in-form Manish Pandey at bay. He was then handed the ball for the 20th over, with SRH needing 22 runs. At that point, Abdul Samad was looking dangerous as he had hit two sixed off Pat Cummins in the last over and Pandey was well-set was on 54. Russell bowled some pinpoint yorkers and only conceded 11 runs in the last over.

Morgan, speaking at the post-match presser, said he was delighted with Russell's performance. "Andre's been a big part of the franchise for a long time now. When you are a player of that talent and that ability, you can offer so much at any stage and today he did that. Bowling at the death is not an easy job to do and he managed to get us over the line," said Morgan.

Even though Russell scored five runs, he continues to be a threat every single time he comes out to bat. In 75 matches, he has amassed 1522 runs at a strike-rate 181.83. The big-hitting Windies all-rounder has hit 129 sixes and 106 fours.

He has been extremely impressive with the ball as well. He as pocketed 62, with his best figures being 4/20. At the death, he showed why he is rated so highly.

Earlier on Sunday, and after winning the toss, SRH sent KKR into bat. Opener Shubman Gill could only manage 15 but his partner Nitish Rana scored a remarkable 80 in 46 balls. Batting an No.3, Rahul Tripathi also scored a fifty--53 off 29 balls. Dinesh Karthik's late fireworks, during which he scored 22 off 9 balls, helped KKR post187/6 in 20 overs.

In response, SRH skipper and opener David Warner fell cheaply for just three. His partner Wriddhiman Saha was also dismissed early for seven. It then came down to in-form Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey to do the rescue. Bairstow was dismissed on 55. Next batsmen in Nabi and Vijay Shankar could not provide much assistance with their scores of 14 and 11, respectively. Abdul Samad hit some lusty blows, including two sixes off Cummins' over at the death, but it proved to be too little too late. Pandey remained 61 not out.