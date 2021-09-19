IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Live Streaming: In match 30 of IPL 2021 – and the first one as the tournament resumes, Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a high-octane contest. MI have registered 19 wins over CSK, with the last one coming back on May 1 earlier this year where Rohit Sharma's men got the better of MS Dhoni's troops by four wickets. CSK are second on the points-table, while MI are fourth. And there couldn't have been two better star-studded teams to kick off the UAE-leg of the seasons.

Here's all you need to know about CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl