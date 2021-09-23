IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV & Online

Defending champions Mumbai Indians suddenly have a few headaches ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. There is still no confirmation on whether MI's regular captain Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya are fit to take the field against KKR. Both of them had missed MI's previous encounter against CSK due to niggles, which MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene had described as precautionary measures. But MI pacer Trent Boult did not sound too confident about the duo featuring in the match against KKR.

KKR, on the other hand, are high in confidence after their resounding 9-wicket win over RCB at the same venue.

Here's all you need to know about MI vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match no. 34 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begin?

The IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (September 23).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

The IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 MI vs KKR match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

