IPL 2021 points table and updated Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals encounter

The Punjab Kings jumped to the third spot in the IPL 2021 points table after their thrilling last-ball victory against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Punjab won their opening match of this Indian Premier League by 4 runs. Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after all 8 franchises - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore - played a match each in the 14th edition of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals continue hold the top spot courtesy their big win over Chennai Super Kings, who are at the bottom. KKR are at No.2 on net run rate while PBKS have taken the third spot, followed by RCB.

Barring the DC vs CSK match, all four matches in this IPL have been close encounters, which have ensured less gap between the teams even on net run rate.

IPL 2021 updated points table after PBKS vs RR match No.4

IPL 2021 points table after PBKS vs RR match

Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals captain who scored the highest score - 119 - by a captain on his debut in an IPL match, is handsomely sitting at the top of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap (highest run scorer) list. Samson failed to take RR over the like after he was caught off the last ball but his innings was hailed as a great one.

Samson is followed by KL Rahul (91), Shikhar Dhawan(85), Nitish Rahan (80), and Prithvi Shaw (72).

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list after PBKS vs RR match (IPL/screengrab)

Purple Cap

Debutant Chetan Sakariya and Arshedeep Singh - both featured in the PBKS vs RR match no.4 - climbed to the second and third spot respectively in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list. RR's Sakariya returned with 3 for 31 while, PBKS' Arshdeep finished with 3 for 35.

IPL 2021 Puprle Cap list after PBKS vs RR match (IPL/Screengrab)

The Purple Cap list is however led by RCB's medium pacer Harshal Patel, who had picked up 5 wickets in the opening match of IPL 2021.