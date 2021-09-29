IPL 2021 points table, orange and purple cap list: KKR, MI break away from mid-table muddle, PBKS suffer big blow

The mid-table muddle among four teams - Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals - saw a new chapter in the Tuesday double header as KKR and MI broke away with crucial wins in their respective matches in IPL 2021. The Eoin Morgan-led side held on to their fourth spot in IPL 2021 points table with a three-wicket over Delhi Capitals while two-time defending champions rose to the fifth spot from the seventh after defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the evening.

Both KKR and MI now have 10 points from 11 matches but KKR are at No.4 courtesy their superior run rate.

The defeat to KKR did not hurt DC that much as they still firmly remained at the second spot, enjoying a four point lead over third-placed RCB. But the same was not the case with PBKS.

The KL Rahul-led side's hopes of staying in the race to playoffs received a big jolt with the loss to five-time winners MI. PBKS now have 8 points with only three matches to go. They need to win all of three of them and then hope stars align to make it to the playoffs.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after KKR and MI wins

IPL 2021 points table

Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list

Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan reclaimed the top spot from Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. Dhawan scored only 24 but it was enough for him to take 21-run lead over Samson, who has 433 runs in 11 matches. PBKS captain KL Rahul is at the third spot with 422 runs.

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list

Mohammed Shami came back in to the top five of the highest wicket-taker's list for the purple cap. The PBKS seamer is at no.4 with 14 wickets while DC seamer Avesh strengthened his position at no.2 behind Harshal Patel, who continues enjoy a healthy lead over others with 23 wickets.

