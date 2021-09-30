Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 points table, orange and purple cap list: RCB give headache to CSK, DC; leave RR on the brink
cricket

IPL 2021 points table, orange and purple cap list: RCB give headache to CSK, DC; leave RR on the brink

IPL 2021 points table: The Virat Kohli-led side now has 14 points in 11 matches and still stand a chance to topple either CSK or DC from the all-important - the top two sides get two shots at reaching the final - top two.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates(ANI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore took a giant step towards confirming a spot in the IPL playoffs by beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in Dubai on Wednesday. RCB pulled away from the mid-table cluster to comfortably place themselves in the top 3 of the IPL 2021 points table along with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The Virat Kohli-led side now has 14 points in 11 matches and still stand a chance to topple either CSK or DC from the all-important - the top two sides get two shots at reaching the final - top two.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, were left on the brink. The defeat on Wednesday meant they slid to the seventh spot with 8 points in 11 matches. Their poor run rate means they would have to play out of their skins to win their next three matches and then wait for other teams falter. The road seems difficult for the Sanju Samson-led side. 

Unless anything changes drastically - which is quite the norm in the IPL - looks like it will be a battle now between two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders and five-time champions Mumbai Indians for the fourth spot. 

Here is a look at the IPL 2021 points table after RCB beat RR

IPL 2021 points table
RELATED STORIES

Orange Cap

IPL 2021 orange cap

Shikhar Dhawan remained on top of the IPL 2021 highest run scorers' list for the orange cap. RR captain Sanju Samson had the opportunity to go ahead but he scored only 19 against RCB to remain in the second spot with 452 runs in 11 matches. Dhawan has 454 runs after playing as many matches. PBKS captain KL Rahul is in the third spot followed by CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. 

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 purple cap

Harshal Patel picked up three wickets to continue his dream run in IPL 2021 and strengthen his position at the top of the highest wicket-takers' list. Harshal has 26 wickets in 11 matches and looks set to break the record for most wickets in a season. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 royal challenger bangalore
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virat Kohli hails RCB's fearless attitude, Sanju Samson rues lack of fight in RR

'He would not want to see Kohli or Maxwell score his runs': Pietersen

IND-W vs AUS-W Day-Night Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

‘His IPL career was over then he got a call from Virat. Can you imagine?’
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP