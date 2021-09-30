IPL 2021 points table, orange and purple cap list: RCB give headache to CSK, DC; leave RR on the brink

Royal Challengers Bangalore took a giant step towards confirming a spot in the IPL playoffs by beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in Dubai on Wednesday. RCB pulled away from the mid-table cluster to comfortably place themselves in the top 3 of the IPL 2021 points table along with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The Virat Kohli-led side now has 14 points in 11 matches and still stand a chance to topple either CSK or DC from the all-important - the top two sides get two shots at reaching the final - top two.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, were left on the brink. The defeat on Wednesday meant they slid to the seventh spot with 8 points in 11 matches. Their poor run rate means they would have to play out of their skins to win their next three matches and then wait for other teams falter. The road seems difficult for the Sanju Samson-led side.

Unless anything changes drastically - which is quite the norm in the IPL - looks like it will be a battle now between two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders and five-time champions Mumbai Indians for the fourth spot.

Here is a look at the IPL 2021 points table after RCB beat RR

Orange Cap

Shikhar Dhawan remained on top of the IPL 2021 highest run scorers' list for the orange cap. RR captain Sanju Samson had the opportunity to go ahead but he scored only 19 against RCB to remain in the second spot with 452 runs in 11 matches. Dhawan has 454 runs after playing as many matches. PBKS captain KL Rahul is in the third spot followed by CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Purple Cap

Harshal Patel picked up three wickets to continue his dream run in IPL 2021 and strengthen his position at the top of the highest wicket-takers' list. Harshal has 26 wickets in 11 matches and looks set to break the record for most wickets in a season.