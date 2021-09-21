IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs PBKS: With key players gone, selection headache for Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals have a hard task in front of them as the Indian Premier League 2021 season resumes after over four months. The Sanju Samson-led franchise will be missing key players in their team including the likes of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes - who all have opted out of the tournament. The reinforcements have been called in but would they be enough?

Here is a look at RR's Predicted XI vs PBKS:

Sanju Samson (c/wk): Sanju Samson has been solid as a batsman in IPL 2021, but his captaincy has come into question. He will be eager to shun the critics.

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis has been roped as in as one RR's replacement and he is likely to make his Royals debut to provide a firepower option at the top. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Manan Vohra: Manan Vohra will look to cement the no. 3 position for RR in the batting order, with several other options in line.

David Miller: David Miller will have to form the backbone of RR's middle order with Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer not available.

Shivam Dube: It has not been an impressive show from Shivam Dube in IPL so far, but it can turn around in the UAE this time around.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia has been unable to match his form of IPL 2020, but maybe a return to the UAE can spark the Tewatia of last year.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris has already proven to be a match winner on more than one occassions. He will remain key for the franchise.

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal has a hard task in front of him trying to contain runs against Chris Gayle. But he can also contribute with the bat and hence will make it to playing XI.

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat is RR's primary Indian fast bowler and will be eager to put on better performances in UAE than he did in 2020.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman will be eager to impress in IPL 2021 with the T20 World Cup coming in.

Chetan Sakariya: With the experience gained from Sri Lanka tour, already impressive Chetan Sakariya may have few new tricks up his sleeve.

RR Predicted XI vs PBKS: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya