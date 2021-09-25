Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live on TV and online
IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live on TV and online

IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming Match 36 Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Two wounded sides – Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings – are set to lock horns in the match no. 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The journey so far for Sunrisers has been rough and forgettable. They have tried different combinations, including a change in leadership, but couldn’t turn the fortunes. After losing 7 out of 8 games, they are reeling at the bottom of the points table and are desperate for a win. Punjab, on the other hand, have been really unlucky. Despite putting big scores, they have found themselves at the receiving end. The competition gets tougher and exciting as both team need to win all their matches to keep themselves alive in the race to playoffs. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Here's all you need to know about SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match no. 35 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

At what time does the IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match begin?

The IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (September 25).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match?

The IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

IPL 2021: KKR's Varun Chakravarthy pose biggest threat for CSK

SRH Predicted XI vs PBKS: Desperate Sunrisers set to make a crucial change

‘CSK bowlers pride themselves on bowling well at backend’: Dwayne Bravo

IPL 2021, PBKS Predicted XI vs SRH: Will Rahul give a game to the Universe Boss?
