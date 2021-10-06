IPL 2021 updated Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match

Mumbai Indians made a serious case for themselves for the top four spot with a win over Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets on Tuesday. Chasing down the total of 91 in 8.2 overs has increased MI's Net Run Rate. With the win, MI rose to 5th spot with 12 points in 13 games, but they are still below Kolkata Knight Riders at no. 5th position due to lower Net Run Rate than KKR.

IPL 2021 Points Table.(IPL)

IPL 2021 Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap.(IPL)

There were no significant changes to the Orange Cap line-up after Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match. Punjab Kings captian KL Rahul still is at the top with 528 runs in 12 games while Ruturak Gaikwad (521), Shikhar Dhawan (501), Sanju Samson (483), and Faf du Plessis (470) make up the top five.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap.(IPL)

Jaspreet Bumrah who picked two wickets for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals bridged gap with the top players in the list - RCB's Harshal Patel (26 wickets), and DC's Avesh Khan (22 wickets). Bumrah now has 19 wickets and he is on third spot above PBKS' Mohammed Shami (18 wickets), and Arshdeep Singh (16 wickets).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON