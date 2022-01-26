IPL 2022: Chopra predicts CSK veteran will reunite with Dhoni & Co; 'He's not young, will not be there for a long time'

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have often been called a 'Dad's Army' due to their ageing squad. The MS Dhoni-side boasts the highest win percentage of matches among all teams in the tournament and will be eyeing to equal Mumbai Indians' tally of winning five IPL trophies.

The Chennai-based outfit did release some of the old guard ahead of the mega-auction, deciding to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali for the nearing season. But former India opener Aakash Chopra feels the franchise can reunite with one more seasoned name when the players go under the hammer.

South Africa star Faf du Plessis was among the star performers for CSK last season and Chopra has predicted the veteran making a return to the defending champions. The 37-year-old teamed up with Ruturaj Gaikwad to bolster his side's title-winning run in the UAE. He scored 633 runs, just two short of Ruturaj, who clinched the Orange Cap with 635 runs at 45.35.

"I feel Faf du Plessis will go back to Chennai Super Kings. Chennai is not bothered about the player's age. He formed a very good combination with Ruturaj Gaikwad, they will stick to that," said Chopra on his YouTube channel while speaking on most expensive overseas openers for the upcoming season.

"Knowing that he is going to go there, he is not young, will not be there with them for a long time, is now away from international cricket, it feels you are getting a bonus every year, things will go pear-shaped soon - you don't want to invest much," he further said.

Chopra singled out Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy as the top four overseas opener picks, and also spoke about Aaron Finch's fate in the 2022 edition. The cricketer-turned-commentator expects Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to take a punt and give Finch the leadership role.

"Aaron Finch might get a team but I don't think Aaron Finch will be sold expensive, two-and-a-half to three crores, that's the kind of money I am thinking for him. It is different if some team buys him as a captain.

"I don't think RCB will buy him and Punjab should also not buy him. So KKR is the only one left. KKR might buy him, they might make him open also and even make him their captain. That is a possibility but I don't see him going too expensive," Chopra elaborated.

This year's IPL will be a 10-team affair with Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise and venture capital firm CVC owned Ahmedabad making their debut in the cash-rich league. The Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise have already their captains. KL Rahul (Lucknow) and Hardik Pandya (Ahmedabad) have been assigned the responsibility ahead of the mega auction next month.

