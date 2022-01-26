IPL 2022: All you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad

IPL 2022: The Indian Premier League gets more exciting as two new teams are set to enter the competition. Star opener KL Rahul will be seen leading the Lucknow Super Giants, while out-of-favour all-rounder Hardik Pandya will take charge of the Ahmedabad franchise.

Lucknow Super Giants

Owned by the RPSG Group, the Lucknow team has so far roped popular names such as Andy Flower and Gautam Gambhir in their support staff. While the former Zimbabwe batter is the head coach, Gambhir is the mentor. Apart from the duo, former wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya is the assistant coach at the franchise.

Apart from Rahul, Lucknow have retained two other players (Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and India uncapped spinner Ravi Bishnoi) ahead of the mega auction.

Rahul was drafted for ₹17 crore, while Stoinis cost ₹9.2 crore, and young Bishnoi was picked for ₹4 crore.

Ahmedabad

Hardik will be seen shouldering the captaincy duties in his new franchise after not being retained by Mumbai Indians. The other two players picked by the franchise are spin wizard Rashid Khan and young opener batter Shubman Gill.

Pandya was roped in for ₹15 crore, while Rashid too was picked for the same amount. Gill was named as Ahmedabad’s third draft pick for ₹8 crore.

Former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten, who led India to their second World Cup glory, is their batting coach, while Ashish Nehra will take care of the bowling department. Former England cricketer Vikram Solanki is the ‘Director of Cricket’.

A look at the two captains

KL Rahul boasts of a strike-rate of over 130 and has so far played 94 IPL matches. He also has led Punjab Kings in the last two seasons but despite having a stellar show with the bat he failed to lead his team to an IPL title.

Hardik, on the other hand, will make his captaincy debut. The all-rounder has been out of action for a while now and is working hard to regain fitness. In the previous two seasons, the 28-year-old was rarely seen rolling his arms but remains optimistic to deliver his services with the ball in the upcoming seasons.

Purse remaining

Ahmedabad: ₹52 crore

Lucknow: ₹59.8 crore

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON