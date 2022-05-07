'Apologies from entire MI fc': Twitter in awe of Daniel Sams' redemption act, hails Rohit Sharma for backing pacer

Exactly a month back, all Mumbai Indians fans could talk about was Daniel Sams. The Australia pacer was smashed for 35 runs by Pat Cummins as Mumbai Indians endured a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. MI fans were left furious over Sams' bowling in that over. The bowler was dropped for a few games and then returned to the XI, but on Friday night at the Brabourne Stadium, he was given a shot at redemption and Sams emerged victoriously. And all MI fans could talk about, once again, was Sams and that incredible last over against Gujarat Titans. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

It was one of the toughest over a bowler could ask for - nine runs against the table toppers with two of the best finishers in IPL 2022 in the middle and an equally capable Rashid Khan waiting in the dug-out.

Sams' plan was clear. He kept the pace off the ball throughout the over and changed between short of length and well wide of off. Rahul Tewatia was run out in the third ball while David Miller and Rashid Khan managed just two singles as Sams successfully defended nine runs in the last over.

"What a crazy game! Awesome to get over the line. It was one of those games which just kept going backwards and forwards. It was good viewing out in the field and I am sure it was good on TV. 9 off 6 is one of those ones.. I just kind of look at it as I have nothing to lose here, probably the odds are in the batters favour, so I thought I will stick to my best ball and lucky enough I was able to keep it inside the wide line. Viewing it from the outside it will probably look like that (gutsy), but for me I was just trying to stick to my best ball, the slower ball is something I go to and happy it paid off," said Sams in the post-match presentation.

This was Mumbai's second win in IPL 2022, which came in 10 games, but they continue to languish at the bottom of the table with just four points. They had earlier defeated Rajasthan Royals in the previous game by 5 wickets.

