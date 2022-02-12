IPL 2022 Auction: Deepak Chahar becomes CSK's most expensive buy in history; Prasidh, Shardul turn millionaires

Indian pace bowler Deepak Chahar on Saturday became Chennai Super Kings' most expensive buy at an IPL auction after the four-time champions got back their star bowler for a whopping amount of INR 14 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a base price listed at INR 2 crore and Chahar proving to a handy lower-order batter as well, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad began the bidding war with the price escalating to 10 crore before Sundar Raman from the CSK table raised the paddle and announced their arrival in the race. With SRH dropping out, Capitals threatened to snatch away Chahar before CSK's 14 crore bid put a halt to Delhi's hopes.

Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, who was spectacular in the recent series against West Indies earlier this week, became a millionaire. Lucknow Super Giants began the proceedings before Rajasthan Royals joined the fray and kept the bidding war alive until the latter settled it with a 10 crore bid for the youngster. Shardul Thakur too joined the millionaire list with Delhi Capitals shelling out INR 10.75 crore. The franchise also roped in Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman at his base price of INR 2 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veteran Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar garnered a quiet bidding war with Mumbai giving Royals a tussle before Sunrisers reclaimed their star pacer for INR 4.2 crore.

IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson too became a millionaire with Gujarat Titans winning the bidding war against Lucknow with an INR 10 crore bid. On the other hand, Australia's Josh Hazlewood went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 6.75 crore while England pacer Mark Wood was acquired for INR 7.5 crore by Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}