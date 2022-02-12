IPL 2022 Auction: Dinesh Karthik reunites with Virat Kohli at RCB, Nicholas Pooran enters 10 crore club

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹10.75 crore in the IPL 2021 Auction at Bengaluru. The left-handed dasher sparked a bidding war between Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders before the former acquired his services by shelling out a hefty sum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooran, who had a base price of ₹1.50, entered the 10 crore club to become the joint-most expensive overseas player on the first day of the auction alongside Wanindu Hasaranga. Pooran was previously a part of Punjab Kings where he had managed to score just 85 runs in 12 games at an average of 7.72.

Follow IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live

Dinesh Karthik also fetched a big sum after his previous IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) splurged ₹5.50 crore to buy him. With a base price of ₹2 crore, the experienced wicketkeeper-batter attracted bids from Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Four-time champions CSK elevated the bid until ₹5 crore before RCB managed to eventually seal the deal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha and Sam Billings went unsold in the auction while Ishan Kishan was picked up by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore. Australia's T20 World Cup hero Matthew Wade, who had a base price of INR 2 crore, went unsold in the first round. He was the first player out of the bag for among the capped wicketkeeper-batters pool.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore while India all-rounder Washington Sundar was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹8.75 crore. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh also sparked interest from multiple franchises and in the end, he was picked by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.5 crore.

Ishan Kishan also grabbed a whopping ₹15.25 crore to become the second-most expensive player in IPL auction history. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians shelled out a staggering sum to buy back the talented wicketkeeper-batter. Overall, Ishan is the fourth-most expensive player at an IPL auction after Chris Morris (INR 16.25 crore), Yuvraj Singh and Pat Cummins (15.50 crore). With 1452 IPL runs in 61 games, Ishan can be the standout performer for the Mumbai franchise next season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}