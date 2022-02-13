'I don't think he was handled well': DC owner Parth Jindal takes swipe at KKR over Kuldeep Yadav's treatment

Delhi Capitals won the bidding for India's chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction on Saturday. Kuldeep, who had set his base price at ₹1 crore, was bought by the Delhi franchise for ₹2 crore in the auction.

Kuldeep has had an inconsistent last few seasons in the Indian Premier League. He represented the Kolkata Knight Riders between 2014 and 2021 and while he was one of the key members when he joined the side, Kuldeep's stock fell after the 2018 season of the tournament. The left-arm spinner played in 9 games in 2019 and only five matches in the next edition. The player was ruled out of the 2021 edition due to injury.

Parth Jindal, the owner of the Delhi Capitals, opened up on the signature of Kuldeep Yadav, saying that he wasn't “handled well” in the last few seasons of the tournament.

“When we looked at the value names, one of the names that stuck with us was Kuldeep Yadav. Yesterday, when Kuldeep played for India against WI, I was holding myself I hope Kuldeep doesn't do a wonderful job, because then his price will go crazy,” Jindal said on Auction Alert with Boria.

“I don't think he has been handled well in IPL in last few seasons. He is a player who rides on confidence. In the environment we have created at DC, with Ricky and Rishabh, this is really what we want to give him. He has a lot to prove and the fire in the belly is there. We are very keen to see what he does come March end.”

Kuldeep will partner Axar Patel in the Delhi Capitals, who was retained by the franchise, owing to consistent performances over the past two seasons. The side is led by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant; Anrich Nortje and Prithvi Shaw were the other two retained players in the side.