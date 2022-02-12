Ishan Kishan becomes second-most expensive Indian player at IPL auction history as Mumbai Indians shell colossal figure

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan on Saturday became the second-most expensive player in IPL auction history as Mumbai Indians shelled a colossal amount of INR 15.25 crore to acquire back the young talent.

The 23-year-old went up to INR 5 crore from his base price of 2 crore in less than few second after the bail having his name came out of the bag. Mumbai Indians, who remained largely silent throughout the first session of the mega event in Bengaluru, kept their paddle up throughout to get back the youngster. Punjab Kings have a tough fight to Mumbai until the 8 crore mark before pulling out while Gujarat Titans joined in as it crossed the 10 core mark.

At 12 crore mark Sunrisers troubled the five-time IPL winners making Ishan the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 auction before the amount kept soaring and eventually stopped at INR 15.25 crore with Mumbai Indians applauding having roped in the youngster for a record fee that made Ishan only the second costliest Indian player at an IPL auction after Yuvraj Singh's 16 crore.

Overall, Ishan is the fourth-most expensive player at an IPL auction after Chris Morris (INR 16.25 crore), Yuvraj and Pat Cummins (15.50 crore).

Australia's T20 World Cup hero Matthew Wade, who had a base price of INR 2 crore, went unsold in the first round. He was the first player out of the bag for among the capped wicketkeeper-batters pool.

Veteran India cricketer and former CSK player Ambati Rayudu was next out of the bag. Chennai and Delhi began the bidding war with Sunrisers joining the race at the 5 crore mark. CSK remained in the race to get back their player, alongside SRH after Delhi pulled out before eventually acquiring the 36-year-old for INR 6.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings roped in Jonny Bairstow for INR 6.75 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore acquired Dinesh Karthik for INR 5.5 crore and veteran Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha went unsold at the auction.