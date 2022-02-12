IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Chennai Super Kings on Day 1 and purse left

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), like Sheldon Cooper, doesn't like changes it seems. They had a mega auction to build a new squad after making a remarkable title run in the UAE last season, but the four-time IPL winners had a different plan, or in this scenario, a similar plan.

Having retained four players in Ravindra Jadeja, captain MS Dhoni, all-rounder Moeen Ali and youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, ahead of the auction, Chennai made six purchases on day 1 of the mega event in Bengaluru on Saturday, four of which were members of the previous CSK squad.

CSK's biggest buy was also their most expensive buy at an IPL auction as they bought back Deepak Chahar for whopping INR 14 crore. While they failed to get back veteran batter Faf du Plessis, who was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa all returned to CSK.

The highest CSK went after besides their core group from the 2021 season was for uncapped Indian batter M Shahrukh Khan, when they made an unsuccessful bid of INR 7 crore. They also went as far as INR 5 crore for uncapped all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

In the final session of the day 1 of the mega auction, CSK picked two uncapped players in KM Asif and pacer Tushar Deshpande at their base price of INR 20 lakh.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Squad Retained Players - Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 Crore), MS Dhoni (INR 12 Crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 Crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 Crore)

Players Bought - Robin Uthappa (INR 2 Crore), Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.4 Crore), Ambati Rayudu (INR 6.75 Crore), Deepak Chahar (INR 14 Crore), KM Asif (20 lakh), and Tushar Deshpande (20 lakh)

Budget Remaining – INR 20.45 Crore

Player Slots Remaining – 15

Overseas Slots Remaining – 7