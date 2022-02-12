IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Gujarat Titans on Day 1 and purse left

Gujarat Titans splurged big money on Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson before shelling out ₹9 crore on uncapped Rahul Tewatia in the latter phase of Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction on Saturday. Hardik Pandya will be leading the Titans, who had signed young opener Shubman Gill and top Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan before the event.

The newbies shelled out ₹6.25 crore for Shami, who also drew interest from Royal Challengers Bangalore. The seasoned Indian pacer with 79 IPL wickets to his name eventually headed to the Ahmedabad-based outfit. He also became the first-ever action buy of the Titans, joining the Hardik, Gill and Rashid on the panel.

ALSO READ | List of players purchased by Rajasthan Royals on Day 1 and purse left

Shami wasn't retained by Punjab Kings as they decided to go with only two players: Mayank Agarwal and uncapped Indian pacer Akshdeep Singh. He was picked by Punjab Kings at ₹4.8 crores in the 2019 IPL auction.

The Titans further refined their pace attack by picking up Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand. He entered the 10 crore club after Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten decided to go for the quick. The former Kolkata Knight Riders player initially caught the interest of Mike Hesson, director of cricket at Royal Challengers Bangalore, before the Titans claimed the deal.

To further add depth at the top, the Titans bought England's Jason Roy, who recently had hit 116 runs in just 57 deliveries for Quetta Gladiators. The top-order batter is a proven performer in the T20 format and it will be interesting to see him open alongside Gill. Roy, who fetched ₹2 crore, has played for multiple IPL franchises so far: Gujarat Lions, Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and SunRisers Hyderabad.

The Titans also snapped up uncapped Abhinav Sadarangan for ₹2.6 crore. Kolkata and Delhi were initially interested in the Karnataka batter before the Titans entered the race and bought him at a hefty price. They also added Rahul Tewatia to the camp for a sum of ₹9 crore.

Previously a Rajasthan Royals player, Tewatia is known for his hard-hitting batting show, which was quite evident in his blitz against Sheldon Cottrell. Tewatia joined the Titans as their first purchase in the all-rounders' category.

To wrap up an eventful first day of the auction, Gujarat picked up Noor Ahmad (0.30 Cr) and R Sai Kishore (3 Cr) from the uncapped pool.

Gujarat Titans Squad

Chosen Players – Hardik Pandya (15 Cr), Rashid Khan (15 Cr), Shubman Gill (8 Cr)

Players Bought – Mohammad Shami (6.25 Cr), Jason Roy (2 Cr), Lockie Ferguson (10 Cr), Abhinav Sadrangani (2.6 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (9 Cr), Noor Ahmad (30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (3 Cr)

Budget Remaining – 18.85 cr

Player Slots Remaining – 15

Overseas Slots Remaining – 4