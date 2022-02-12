Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders and purse left
IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders and purse left

  • On Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction, the two-time champions had a rather quiet day but managed to get some good buys.
Shreyas Iyer.&nbsp;(Getty)
Shreyas Iyer. (Getty)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 11:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Having retained four players, Kolkata Knight Riders had a stiff task to assemble a strong unit. On Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction, the two-time champions had a rather quiet day but managed to get some good buys. KKR acquired a total of five players, out of which one is overseas.KKR's biggest buy of the day was that of Shreyas Iyer for 12.25 crore, who is a potential candidate for captaincy. Besides, the Knight Riders got back a few players from last year, including Australia superstar Pat Cummins and Nitish Rana. With a total of 12.65 crore left in their kitty, KKR still have plenty of slots to fill and Day 2 promises to be an engaging affair for them.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad

Players retained: Andre Russell ( 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy ( 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer ( 8 crore), Sunil Narine ( 6 crore)

Players purchased: Shreyas Iyer ( 12.25 crore), Pat Cummins ( 7.25 crore), Nitish Rana ( 8 crore), Shivam Mavi ( 7.25 crore) and Sheldon Jackson ( 60 lakh) 

Purse Remaining: INR 12.65 crore.

Player Slots Remaining: 9

Overseas Slots Remaining: 3

