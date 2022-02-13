IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Punjab Kings on Day 1 and purse left

Heading into the auction, Punjab Kings had just two retentions in the bag: Mayank Agarwal (14 Cr) and Arshdeep Singh (4 Cr). The franchise is yet to lift its first-ever IPL title and Punjab needed to iron out a few wrinkles before the next season. It's safe to say that the Punjab-based outfit has solved a few problems through the IPL 2022 Auction.

Their first buy from the marquee set was Shikhar Dhawan, who will add a new dimension to Punjab's batting unit. The 36-year-old Dhawan can also be considered as a captaincy alternative, having led SunRisers Hyderabad and the Indian team as well. He fetched ₹8.25 crore from Punjab Kings. A proven performer at the top, Dhawan has scored 5784 runs in 192 IPL games so far.

One of the biggest gainers at the event was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who picked up more than a million-dollar with Punjab Kings successfully buying him for ₹9.25 crore. He was spearheading the Delhi Capitals pace unit in the last couple of seasons. Overall, the Protean has picked up 76 wickets in 50 matches at an economy of 8.21.

Punjab also picked up two players who can strengthen their spin bowling force. The franchise was looking for a leg-spinner after Ravi Bishnoi's departure and the search ended with Rahul Chahar. The former Mumbai Indians tweaker was snapped up for ₹5.25 crore, which looks like an excellent deal considering the experience he's got.

The junior Chahar has played 42 IPL matches where he has picked up 43 scalps at an economy of 7.44. He was also a part of the Indian squad in the most recent T20 World Cup.

The Anil Kumble coached side further bolstered the unit by picking up Jonny Bairstow for ₹6.25 crore. The explosive top-order player for England has an excellent IPL record to his name, having scored 1,038 runs at an average of 41.52 and a strike rate of 142.19, including a century and seven fifties. He previously was a part of SunRisers Hyderabad.

From the uncapped pool, Punjab picked up Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, and Jitesh Sharma. Brar was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹3.8 crore after a fierce bidding war with Gujarat Titans.

But the highlight of the uncapped players' auction was Punjab shelling out a whopping ₹9 crore to buy back their star batter Shahrukh Khan. In 10 innings for Punjab Kings in the last IPL, the hard-hitting player scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 134.21.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 final against Karnataka, Shahrukh had slammed a last-ball six to steer his team to the title. The Tamil Nadu batter has lately been in phenomenal touch and he rightly received the joint third-highest bid for an uncapped player.

Punjab Kings Squad

Retained Players – Mayank Agarwal (14 Crore), Arshdeep Singh (4 Crore)

Players Bought – Shikhar Dhawan (8.25 Crore), Kagiso Rabada (9.25 Crore), Jonny Bairstow (6.75 Crore), Rahul Chahar (5.25 Crore), Shahrukh Khan (9 Crore), Harpreet Brar (3.8 Crore), Prabhsimran Singh (60 lakh), Jitesh Sharma (20 lakh), Ishan Porel (25 lakh)

Budget Remaining – 28.65 Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 14

Overseas Slots Remaining – 6