IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Rajasthan Royals on Day 1 and purse left

Rajasthan Royals had quite a busy day at the office as the franchise managed to orchestrate deals which have helped them look very good on paper. The winners of the inaugural IPL edition, Rajasthan shelled out ₹5 crore to pick up Ravichandran Ashwin from the marquee set. The veteran off-spinner reunites with Jos Buttler, who was infamously ‘mankaded’ by him in the 2019 edition of the tournament which created significant controversy.

The Royals would be Ashwin's fourth franchise in the IPL; he had earlier played for the Chennai Super Kings (2008-2015), Kings XI Punjab (2018-2019), and the Delhi Capitals (2020-21).

The Rajasthan-based outfit also picked up Windies left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer. The dasher was bought for a sum of ₹8.5 crore. In 31 IPL games, Hetymer has got 517 runs to his name at an impressive strike rate of 151.2. The Guyanese has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

The Royals also strengthened their opening mix by getting Devdutt Padikkal, who grabbed the limelight after his batting exploits for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played 29 games for RCB where he scored 884 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 125.03. Surprisingly, he was not on the retention list of the Bangalore franchise, which had Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj on the panel.

The biggest takeaway for the Royals was the quality of bowlers they picked at the auction. Trent Boult, who formed a lethal pace attack for Mumbai Indians with Jasprit Bumrah, found a new home. The Royals picked him up for ₹8 crore. The Kiwi pace spearhead has also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the T20 league. In 62 IPL games, Boult has got 76 wickets under his belt.

The Royals also splurged ₹10 cr to avail the services of Prasidh Krishna, who already has left his mark in Indian colours. The lanky pacer was the Player of the Series in the recent ODI series against the West Indies. The former Kolkata Knight Riders player has got 30 wickets in 34 IPL games at an economy rate of 9.27.

Yuzvendra Chahal also joined the Royals camp after the experienced leggie fetched ₹6.5 crore. In 114 IPL matches, the 31-year-old wrist spinner has 139 wickets to his name. Royals also bought back Riyan Parag for ₹3.8 crore. The 20-year-old all-rounder was bought by Rajasthan in 2019 for just ₹20 lakh.

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Drafted Players: Sanju Samson (14 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr)

Players Bought: Shimron Hetmyer (8.50 Cr), Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Cr), Trent Boult (8 Cr), Prasidh Krishna (10 Cr), Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5 Cr), KC Kariappa (0.30 Cr), Ravichandran Ashwin (5 Cr), Riyan Parag (3.80 Cr)

Budget Remaining: 12.15 Cr

Players Slots Remaining: 14

Overseas Slots Remaining: 5