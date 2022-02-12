IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Day 1 and purse left

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were among the busiest franchises on day 1 of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), making as many as eight purchases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the primary concern for RCB was to find their next captain after Virat Kohli had stepped down from the leadership role at the end of the 2021 IPL season, and the franchise found not one but two such options in Faf du Plessis, who was roped in for INR 7 crore, and former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik, who was acquired for INR 5.5 crore.

RCB also bought back the IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel, who had picked a record 32 wickets, and Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, for a similar price of INR 10.75 crore.

IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates

RCB also added an overseas pace option to the squad in Josh Hazlewood, for INR 7.75 crore, and bought back uncapped Indian Shahbaz Ahmed for INR 2.4 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the final session of day 1 of the mega auction, Bangalore roped in a former RCB player in Akash Deep for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

RCB, who had retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the auction, still have 15 slots more to fill with just INR 9.25 crore of purse remaining.

Retained Players – Virat Kohli (INR 15 Crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 Crore), and Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 Crore)

Players Bought – Faf du Plessis (INR 7 Crore), Harshal Patel (INR 10.75 Crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 10.75 Crore), Dinesh Karthik (INR 5.5 Crore), Josh Hazlewood (INR 7.75 Crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (INR 2.4 Crore), Anuj Rawat (INR 3.4 crore) and Akash Deep (20 lakh)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Budget Remaining – INR 9.25 Crore

Player Slots Remaining – 15

Overseas Slots Remaining – 4