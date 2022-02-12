IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Day 1 and purse left

Sunrisers Hyderabad started off quietly and it looked like the franchise didn't have a paddle to lift at the auction. But the team splurged 10.75 crore to buy West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran. The left-handed dasher had a mediocre season with Punjab Kings last year but that didn't stop Hyderabad from spending a big sum on Pooran. A proven performer in the T20 format, Pooran has got 606 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 155.

Before the auction, Hyderabad had retained Kane Williamson (14 Cr) and the young pair of Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr). In a bid to add depth to its batting unit, Hyderabad also added Rahul Tripathi to the mix. The former Kolkata Knight Riders batter fetched ₹8.5 Cr to leave a mark in the uncapped players' pool. The right-handed batter has got over 1300 IPL runs at a strike rate of 136.3.

The Hyderabad-based outfit also bought back young Priyam Garg, who can also be groomed for the captaincy role moving forward. Garg returned to the SRH camp for a sum of ₹20 lakh.

SunRisers also shelled out money to strengthen their all-rounders' group. India star Washington Sundar was picked up by Hyderabad for ₹8.75 crore. A brilliant option with the bat and ball as well, Sundar was not retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 22-year-old Sundar has featured in 42 IPL games so far. Hyderabad also decided to purchase Abhishek Sharma again. The 21-year-Sharma has played 22 IPL matches, scoring 241 runs batting lower down the order, with an average of 17.21. He also has picked 7 wickets with a best of 2/4.

The franchise also sharpened its bowling by adding T Natarajan (4 Cr) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.2 Cr) to the mix. Kartik Tyagi, who had defended four runs in the final over as Punjab Kings last year, was also picked up by SRH. Shreyas Gopal (0.75 Cr) and J Suchith (0.20 Cr) were Hyderabad's two purchases from the uncapped players' category.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Retained Players – Kane Williamson (14 Cr), Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr) Players Bought – Washington Sundar (8.75 Cr), Nicholas Pooran (10.75 Cr), T Natarajan (4 Cr), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.20 Cr), Priyam Garg (20 lakh), Rahul Tripathi (8.50 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (6.50 Cr), Kartik Tyagi (4 Cr), Shreyas Gopal (75 lakh), Jagdeesha Suchith (20 lakh)

Budget Remaining – 20.15 Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 10

Overseas Slots Remaining – 6