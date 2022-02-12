IPL 2022 auction: 'Look, he is going for at least 10 crore': Chopra backs West Indies star to strike it rich on Day 1

As Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction gets underway in Bengaluru on Saturday, with a total of 161, former India opener Aakash Chopra has predicted a star West Indies cricketer to make it big at the event. A frantic round 1 on opening day of the auction saw the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, R Ashwin and others fetch big money and when the time comes for some of the next slots, Chopra expects Jason Holder to be a big attraction among all 10 franchises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Look, Jason Holder… he is going for at least ₹10 crore or more. I would even have him as my captaincy candidate for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is a guy who is going to give your four overs and he is expected to play all 14 games. He is that kind of a guy, very unassuming character and will always be there. So Jason Holder will be my No. 1 pick,” Chopra said on Star Sports.

Also Read | FOLLOW: IPL 2022 Auction Full Coverage

Chopra feels Mitchell Marsh could be another exciting prospect, especially for Delhi Capitals but given the Australia all-rounder’s poor track records with injuries, the former India batter reckons there may be a few concerns about the younger Marsh brother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mitchell Marsh… depends what Ricky Ponting things about him and his ability to bowl because that’s a clear red flag. He has also pulled out of the IPL last time around he has been injured as well and when you’re spending 10, 12, 15 crore or someone, you don’t want that to happen,” he pointed out.