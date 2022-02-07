'RCB never invested enough in making proper team': Ex-India pacer on why making Kohli captain will be 'easiest solution'

Few of the franchises will have an added workload at the mega-auction table for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) with the need to bag a captaincy option as well. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of them after Virat Kohli had stepped down from the role at the end of IPL 2021, but former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that the "easiest solution" for the franchise will be to hand over the responsibility once again to the 33-year-old.

Speaking on on Star Sports show Game Plan: IPL auction special, Agarkar criticised the RCB management at being a failure in investing in a good team with enough depth over of the years in IPL. He added that RCB have forever been depended on their top three batters with little or no contributions from the middle order.

"If Virat Kohli can take over the captaincy and if he is happy to do it and if he has the energy to do it, I think that will be the easiest solution for them. At the end of the day, we have seen RCB over the years they haven't invested enough money in making a proper team of 12, 13 or 14 players with enough depth," he said.

"It's always been dependent on the top three, not enough middle order players and if you don't have the money, you can't do that again.

"So, if you break the bank for one player, doesn't matter how good he is - will win you games but will never win you competitions," he added.

The IPL 2022 Player Auction list was revealed last week where a total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

RCB have retained three players ahead of the auction - their former skipper Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

RCB will be heading into the auction with a purse of INR 57 crore.