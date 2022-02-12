IPL 2022 Auction: Hasaranga reunites with RCB, Krunal heads to Lucknow; Washington strikes gold

India all-rounder Washington Sundar on Saturday headed to SunRisers Hyderabad after the franchise splurged ₹8.75 crore at the mega auction to avail his services. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore star set off a bidding war between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals before Lucknow Super Giants and Hyderabad stepped in. Hyderabad eventually won the battle for securing Washington,

Another utility all-rounder Krunal Pandya also struck gold as Lucknow Super Giants bought him for ₹8.25 crore. The left-arm spinner from Baroda was a crucial part of Mumbai Indians set-up and had a base price of 2 crore. The Lucknow outfit also bought Jason Holder (8.75 Cr), Deepak Hooda (5.75 Cr) to bolster their all-rounders unit.

Lucknow and Gujarat were also interested in Krunal before Lucknow sealed the deal. It will be the first instance of Krunal not playing with brother Hardik Pandya for the same IPL franchise.

Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga was snapped up by his previous franchise as the Sri Lanka star rejoined Royal Challengers Bangalore for a hefty sum of ₹10.75 crore.

The 24-year-old all-rounder sparked a bidding war between Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad before Bangalore stepped in the picture. Hasaranga, who had a base price of ₹1 crore, entered the ₹10 crore club with Punjab and Bangalore not holding back from increasing the bid.

Hasaranga was eventually secured by Bangalore. It will be the second time that the Sri Lanka international will don the RCB jersey in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, RCB picked up South Africa batter Faf du Plessis for a sum of ₹7 crore and Harshal Patel for ₹10.75 Cr. They have already retained Virat Kohli (15 Cr), Glenn Maxwell (11 Cr), Mohammed Siraj (7 Cr) before the mega auction.