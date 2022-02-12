IPL 2022 Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal joins Ashwin in Rajasthan Royals, Kuldeep Yadav finds new home

Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday found a new home in Rajasthan. The winners of the inaugural edition, Rajasthan Royals shelled out ₹6.50 crore to avail the services of the leg-spinner, winning a stiff bidding war with Mumbai Indians. Chahal, who has a base price of ₹2 crore, was previously a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chahal was the penultimate spin option to go under the hammer and Delhi Capitals initially showed interest in buying him. SunRisers Hyderabad also joined the race as the price eventually rocketed to ₹6 crore, with Rajasthan Royals also joining the battle. There was no interest from Bangalore as Chahal was eventually picked by the Rajasthan-based outfit.

Earlier, the Royals had bought seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for ₹5 crore. They also bolstered the bowling unit with the addition of Trent Boult (8 Cr) and Prasidh Krishna (10 Cr).

In the batting mix, the Sanju Samson-led camp went with Shimron Hetmyer (8.50 Cr) and Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Cr). The Royals had retained Samson (14 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr) ahead of the two-day auction.

Another Indian tweaker headed to a new franchise. Kuldeep Yadav was snapped up by Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore. The chinaman had listed his base price as ₹1 crore and he attracted interest from Delhi and Punjab before the former managed to pick him up. Kuldeep was previously associated with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings also found a new spinner after Ravi Bishnoi's departure as they bought Rahul Chahar for ₹5.25 crore. Mumbai initially showed interest in the leggie but the Punjab management swooped the deal.

England spinner Adil Rashid went unsold in the auction while Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Zadran had the same fate. Proteas veteran Imran Tahir and Australia's Adam Zampa also went unsold. Experienced India tweaker Amit Mishra also found no buyers.

Indian pacers hit the jackpot as Deepak Chahar went to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a staggering ₹14 crore. T Natarajan was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹4 crore while Shardul Thakur was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 crore.