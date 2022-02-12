Yuzvendra Chahal, let go by RCB, is lapped up by Rajasthan Royals

In the last six months, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has faced two rejections. He was left out of the T20 World Cup team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) then released him ahead of the IPL mega auction though he was their most successful bowler.

The spinner took both setbacks in his stride, looking forward to better opportunities. Ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, he said in an interview, “It was great to be part of the RCB squad for eight years. I have many memories. I evolved as a cricketer being alongside the best. IPL has played a big role in my cricketing career. I hope to start afresh in the next edition of IPL,” said Chahal, who has taken 139 wickets in 113 matches for RCB, averaging 22.03.

While he has made a successful comeback in the India ODI and T20 teams, he will turn out for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the next IPL season, after the 2008 winners bought him for ₹6.5 crore in the mega auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday. Chahal, 31, drew interest from Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royals before the bidding ended in favour of the Jaipur franchise.

There was no interest from RCB. And it would also surprise many that Chahal went for a relatively low price considering his IPL success playing for RCB (2014-21). Chahal had been a pivotal member of RCB, and whenever skipper Virat Kohli had sought a breakthrough, the spinner was his go-to bowler. One reason could be the auction dynamics, as some of the lesser known players who came later with teams keen to fill in slots fetched higher bids.

After doing well for Haryana in white-ball cricket, Chahal was picked by Mumbai Indians in 2011. He joined RCB in 2014 under Kohli and became India’s main spinner in white-ball cricket. In January 2018, he was roped in again by RCB in the auction. When Chahal was released by RCB, many had hoped he would fetch a high price.

Rajasthan Royals can consider themselves lucky to get Chahal at the price they did. Having played 61 ODIs and 50 T20s for India, Chahal has been in good form. He did well against West Indies in the recent ODIs. While Chahal can form a formidable spin combination with R Ashwin, Royals also bolstered their pace unit by buying New Zealand left-arm Trent Boult ( ₹8 crore) and Prasidh Krishna ( ₹10 crore).

