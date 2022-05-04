IPL 2022, CSK predicted XI vs RCB: MS Dhoni eyes back-to-back wins, wholesale changes expected against Bangalore

IPL 2022, CSK predicted XI vs RCB: After setting the foot on the right track, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope for a much stronger show against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Wednesday evening. The defending champions, who have somehow managed to keep themselves alive in the play-off race, are placed ninth on the ten-team points table.

Going into the clash, Chennai will look to iron up their bowling department, which if put on paper appears to be one of the weakest among all the ten franchises. The pace department, which is spearheaded by Mukesh Choudhary, will be up for another tough outing with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli kicking things off at the top.

Apart from him, the team will hope Ravindra Jadeja to produce a clinical effort with the ball as he did against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dwayne Bravo, who missed the previous encounter, could return to the XI considering the experience he brings to the table. If the Windies all-rounder is still unfit to take part in the contest, the franchise can hand a chance to Tushar Deshpande instead of Simarjeet Singh, who made his IPL debut in the previous encounter.

The Yellow Unit could also get Shivam Dube, the leading run-scorer from the camp, back in the mix.

If we look at RCB bowlers, the team has Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshal Patel taking care of the pace department. Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been in top form with the ball, can prove to be a game changer and CSK will hope for another solid performance from their openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ahead of the much anticipated encounter between the two southern India franchises, here is how the CSK playing XI could look like against RCB:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

Middle-order: Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali

Power-hitter: MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube

Spin: Ravindra Jadeja

Pace: Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande/Dwayne Bravo (depending on his fitness)

CSK probable XI vs RCB: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo

Changes in playing XI: Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo walk in. Moeen Ali should also be tried in place of Mitchell Santner, given his immense experience and handy contributions both with the bat and ball.

Simarjeet Singh, who only bowled two overs against Sunrisers, sits out. Tushar Pande or Dwayne Bravo are the perfect alternatives for the seamer.

