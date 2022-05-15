Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live
cricket

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Streaming: Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni(Twitter)
Published on May 15, 2022 07:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

With the playoffs berth already secured, Gujarat Titans will look to consolidate their position at the top as they face depleted Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Under skipper Hardik Pandya, the tournament entrants have already booked a playoff spot with two games to spare. Chennai, on the other hand, are out of the reckoning and the defending champions will play for pride. While the Titans ensured their playoff berth after a comprehensive 62-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, the Kings slumped to a five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Gujarat will rely heavily on skipper Hardik and Shubman Gill, who notched up a crucial 63* in the previous game Lucknow Super Giants. On the bowling front, they have Mohammed Shami, who is the team's highest taker with 16 scalps so far. For Chennai, Devon Conway remains key at the start, while the uncapped pair of Mukesh Chaudhary and Simranjeet Singh has been impressive with the ball. The spotlight will also be on MS Dhoni, who has returned to the helm after Ravindra Jadeja quit Chennai captaincy midway through the season.

Here's all you need to know about CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans taking place?

RELATED STORIES

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (May 15). The toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl chennai super kings gujarat titans
